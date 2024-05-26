Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

The Nintendo 64 emulation scene has come a long way and the latest recompilation project revolutionises native PC ports.

Our friends at Time Extension shared a post recently about N64Recomp - describing the tool as potentially transformative to the world of N64 emulation, as it streamlines the process of native ports and adds modern enhancements such as uncapped frame rates, ultrawide monitor support and even ray tracing.

Now, the tech experts at Digital Foundry have taken an "in depth" look at Zelda 64: Recompiled and the native PC port of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask - summing it up as an "amazing" effort and mentioning how it can't wait to see what's next.

"Zelda 64 Recompiled, or more specifically N64Recomp from Mr. Wiseguy, represents a new era of playing Nintendo 64 games on PC, as it is technically a new way of making that possible...Here it is not emulating the behaviour of the hardware...nor is it going as far as decompilation in attempting to recreate the original source code...recompliation takes N64 binaries and recompiles them into C code, which is emintently portable, and then that they can be compiled for any platform including PC... then new features and enhancements can be added as well and a new rendering engine can drive it all..."

This is just part one of Zelda 64: Recompiled, with the creator mentioning how Zelda: Ocarina of Time is also on the way.