After the successful release of the first two Telenet Valis: The Fantasm Soldier collections, publisher Edia has now announced a third one.

The catch is, it's another crowdfunded effort via a Makuake campaign, which is seeking five million Yen (about $35,000 USD). At the time of writing, it's already got more than half of the required funds.

These are the five games that would be offered in the collection (thanks, Gematsu):

- The Fantasm Soldier Valis (December 1986, PC-8801, mkIISR)

- The Fantasm Soldier Valis (August 1987, Famicom)

- Valis: The Fantasm Soldier (July 1989, MSX2)

- Valis III (March 1991, Mega Drive)

- Super Valis IV (March 1992, Super Famicom)

The usual features for these modern versions would also be featured in this third collection. This includes the visual mode, sound mode, and rewind mode. You can learn more about this series in our previous Nintendo Life coverage: