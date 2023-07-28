Following the release of Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons on the Switch this week, Arc System Works has now announced Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance for all platforms including Nintendo's hybrid system. They'll be available as standalone digital purchases.
"The long-awaited Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon are making a double comeback this year! After 20 years, the first official ports for both games will be making their way to modern consoles on November 9, 2023."
In addition to this, a Double Dragon Collection has also been announced for the Switch - it's available physical and digitally in Japan and will contain both of these games. The collection package will feature six games in total when it arrives later this year on 9th November 2023 (via Gematsu):
- Super Double Dragon
- Double Dragon Advance
- Double Dragon
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones
- Double Dragon IV
If we hear any updates, we'll let you know. Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance have also been confirmed for Xbox and PlayStation platforms, but the collection offering appears to be limited to the Switch for now.
[source arcsystemworks.jp, via gematsu.com]
No Double Dragon Zeebo? Not interested.
All right! Gaiden and now this. More Double Dragon is always good I suppose. (Kind of a big middle finger up in the faces of the ones who bought DD IV as a stand-alone release though). No DD Zeebo hurts this too. Wasted opportunity to finally get this version out of the virtual limbo set by Tec Toy. Oh well, it will be nice to go "punch punch, (move in a little) and uppercut / kick" in DD Advance once again.
Edit: I just realized these are not the arcade versions for I-II-III but rather the NES ones (already part of the Kunio-Kun bundle) making it a DD Nintendo collection (lacking V / DD and Battletoads) with IV. This is just lazy! (Abo)booooo!
aren't these just the DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle games they sold separately?
Double Dragon Reloaded is still the best because of the Hulkster brother!
DD 1-3 seems to be the ones already on the eshop, which are available both via the Kunio Kun Collection and standalone.
And I hope they add the ability to select the Japanese versions, because the Return of Double Dragon is far superior than Super Double Dragon.
