Following the release of Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons on the Switch this week, Arc System Works has now announced Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance for all platforms including Nintendo's hybrid system. They'll be available as standalone digital purchases.

"The long-awaited Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon are making a double comeback this year! After 20 years, the first official ports for both games will be making their way to modern consoles on November 9, 2023."

In addition to this, a Double Dragon Collection has also been announced for the Switch - it's available physical and digitally in Japan and will contain both of these games. The collection package will feature six games in total when it arrives later this year on 9th November 2023 (via Gematsu):

- Super Double Dragon

- Double Dragon Advance

- Double Dragon

- Double Dragon II: The Revenge

- Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones

- Double Dragon IV

If we hear any updates, we'll let you know. Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance have also been confirmed for Xbox and PlayStation platforms, but the collection offering appears to be limited to the Switch for now.

