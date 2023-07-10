Publisher Focus Entertainment has today revealed a brand new update for the watercolour narrative adventure Dordogne, aimed at fixing certain bugs and bringing about some quality-of-life improvements.

Alongside patching specific problems in the game, it looks like developer Un Je Ne Sais Quoi has also worked to make the game look even prettier, adding improved textures on Switch and enhancing certain sequences with some fresh visual details.

We were completely enamoured with the game's art style on release but felt that it was slightly let down on the performance side of things, so here's hoping that today's update will make the trip down memory lane that little bit smoother. Check out our review for a reminder of our full thoughts on the game.