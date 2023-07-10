The patch notes for this update were released on a forum post from the publisher, and we have gathered them together for you to take a look at below.
Dordogne Update (Released 10th July 2023)
General fixes and Improvements:
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to clip through the ground when obtaining a collectible, ensuring a more consistent gameplay experience.
- Resolved a sound problem when changing the window focus during a cinematic, preventing audio disruptions.
- Overhauled various animations to enhance their quality, readability, and to eliminate instances of clipping, resulting in smoother visuals.
- Addressed multiple sound issues to ensure that all audio cues are played at the correct timing, enhancing overall immersion.
- Made changes to a shader to eliminate one-sided textures and improve depth of certain elements, enhancing visual fidelity.
- Fixed a critical issue that prevented camera clips from attaching and blocked player progress, ensuring a seamless gameplay flow.
- Improved and overhauled shaders and visual effects (VFX) for better overall quality and optimised framerate, enhancing visual experience.
- Rectified camera issues that occurred when leaving the game at specific moments, improving transitions and player control.
- Resolved language issues with Mimi, ensuring she now speaks exclusively in the language chosen in the options, without occasional English dialogue.
- Prevented Mimi from interacting with her surroundings while reading a Letter, using the Phone, or during a loading screen, reducing distractions.
Quality of Life:
- Enhanced mini games, such as breakfast and garden activities, by adding shadows under objects to improve spatial readability and provide a more immersive environment.
- Rearranged the order of collectibles in the Binder to align with their appearance sequence in each chapter, enhancing organisation and progression tracking.
- Added arrows around written and audio language options to indicate available choices. As a reminder, there are 14 written and 7 audio languages to choose from!
- Improved the user interface (UI) when reading Letters, enhancing readability, and making it more intuitive.
- Improved the Phone interface by allowing one to scroll through texts without spamming the down direction with the joystick.
- Addressed a previous issue that caused Phone conversations, especially with Fabrice, to end prematurely.
- This improvement further develops the relationship between Mimi and her father.
- Introduced additional interactive elements in the garden and Renaud's lair to enhance environmental storytelling and immersion.
- Increased font size to improve text readability, ensuring a more comfortable reading experience on small screens.
- Added Binder and Phone tasks to provide more explicit guidance to players and help them progress in the intended direction.
Platform Specifics:
MsStore:
- Improved texture quality on some objects.
- Enhanced UI elements by adding mouse feedback, making it easier to identify interactive elements and improving overall usability.
PS4:
- Improved performances during word choice gameplay instances.
- Improved cursor speeds during specific minigames.
- Improved texture quality on some objects.
PS5:
- Improved cursor speeds during specific minigames.
- Improved texture quality on some objects.
- Fixed an issue with Activities preventing some sounds from being played.
Nintendo Switch:
- Improved texture quality on some objects.
Xbox One:
- Improved texture quality on some objects.
- Fixed an issue causing infinite loading screens.
Xbox Series:
- Improved texture quality on some objects.
- Fixed an issue causing infinite loading screens.
[source forums.focus-entmt.com]