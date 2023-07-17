If you love nothing more than adding to your ever-growing collection of Nintendo Switch games, you won't want to pass up this fantastic opportunity at Best Buy.

The retailer has recently launched new membership plans which offer various benefits such as free delivery, exclusive discounts, VIP support, and more, but one of the more hidden-away benefits is a wonderful 'Buy 2, Get A 3rd Free' deal on Nintendo Switch games.

Anyone who signs up to either a Best Buy Plus or Best Buy Total plan can take advantage of the offer, and here's where it gets really good. As you can see below, a Best Buy Plus plan only costs $49.99 a year – with most Switch games retailing for $59.99, you only need to build one bundle of three games to get your money back instantly. There's no limit on how many times you can do this either, essentially letting you treat yourself to free Switch games for the whole year of your subscription.

Here's how to do it. First, sign up to your chosen membership using one of these links:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Once you're signed up, head through this link to build your 3-game bundle in your cart (there are more than 40 titles to choose from at the time of writing, including major pre-orders):

You'll want to make sure you use that Offer Builder link above to activate the deal, but here are just a handful of the games you'll find there:

Of course, as well as making your money back by grabbing free games, you'll also enjoy the more traditional benefits of your chosen tier. For reference, here's what to expect:

My Best Buy Plus ($49.99):

Exclusive member-only prices on thousands of items

Exclusive access to sales, events and highly anticipated products

Free 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase

Extended 60-day return and exchange window on most products

My Best Buy Total ($179.99):

Everything you get with My Best Buy Plus, as well as:

Geek Squad 24/7/365 tech support for all your tech—no matter where you bought it

VIP priority support any time and access to specially trained team for advice, customer service and coordination via phone or chat

Up to two years of product protection, including AppleCare+, on most new Best Buy purchases while you’re a member

20% off repairs

Promotional service offers from time-to-time like discounted in-home installation and haul away

Make sure to let us know what you think of this offer in the comments, and don't forget to tell us which games you've decided to get for free!