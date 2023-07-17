If you love nothing more than adding to your ever-growing collection of Nintendo Switch games, you won't want to pass up this fantastic opportunity at Best Buy.
The retailer has recently launched new membership plans which offer various benefits such as free delivery, exclusive discounts, VIP support, and more, but one of the more hidden-away benefits is a wonderful 'Buy 2, Get A 3rd Free' deal on Nintendo Switch games.
Anyone who signs up to either a Best Buy Plus or Best Buy Total plan can take advantage of the offer, and here's where it gets really good. As you can see below, a Best Buy Plus plan only costs $49.99 a year – with most Switch games retailing for $59.99, you only need to build one bundle of three games to get your money back instantly. There's no limit on how many times you can do this either, essentially letting you treat yourself to free Switch games for the whole year of your subscription.
Here's how to do it. First, sign up to your chosen membership using one of these links:
Once you're signed up, head through this link to build your 3-game bundle in your cart (there are more than 40 titles to choose from at the time of writing, including major pre-orders):
You'll want to make sure you use that Offer Builder link above to activate the deal, but here are just a handful of the games you'll find there:
Of course, as well as making your money back by grabbing free games, you'll also enjoy the more traditional benefits of your chosen tier. For reference, here's what to expect:
My Best Buy Plus ($49.99):
- Exclusive member-only prices on thousands of items
- Exclusive access to sales, events and highly anticipated products
- Free 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase
- Extended 60-day return and exchange window on most products
My Best Buy Total ($179.99):
- Everything you get with My Best Buy Plus, as well as:
- Geek Squad 24/7/365 tech support for all your tech—no matter where you bought it
- VIP priority support any time and access to specially trained team for advice, customer service and coordination via phone or chat
- Up to two years of product protection, including AppleCare+, on most new Best Buy purchases while you’re a member
- 20% off repairs
- Promotional service offers from time-to-time like discounted in-home installation and haul away
Make sure to let us know what you think of this offer in the comments, and don't forget to tell us which games you've decided to get for free!
So, in other words, I can save $10 by preordering 3 games and signing up for this?
It’s worth noting, this deal works for any game at any price (including sale and clearance games). And - they’ll still price match from other stores. I’ve preordered a handful of games between now and end of year using this deal and gotten free games that shipped right away. It’s an excellent way to reserve upcoming games, while giving yourself something to play for free while you wait. It also effectively makes all Nintendo games $40 a piece, when you buy the three at once.
As a side note - Best Buy members also get 15% off eshop cards. An amazing deal.
@somnambulance
And then save 50-60 bucks for each package purchase afterwards.
Lol, big time HELL no. All of these retailers tricking people into becoming members. The dark weave of profanity building in my mind's eye right now is staggering and I must leave.
Get this ad off of the news feed.
It probably shouldn't need to be said, but most people do not normally buy 3x $60 video games at a time. This is textbook retail manipulation to make you spend $170 when you were only planning on spending $60.
@N64-ROX
Yea, I hate coming to video game news and social sites that show me deal possibilities and options. So dumb.
This is probably a pass for me but may look into as I do want Mario Wonder, RPG, and MGS volume 1.
Will wait and see I guess.
All I got is a Walmart... ☠️
Charlie Brown: I got a rock...
From Halloween 🎃
@rallydefault maybe I'm just annoyed at the headline. "Free Nintendo Switch games!" Come on, it's just blatant advertising copy and I expect more from NL.
@MegaChem @jkirchgessner07 Oh, the 15% off on eshop cards is certainly more enticing of a deal. I’m physical if I can be on Switch (so this October/November, the deal is maybe the first time I’ve had the desire to buy multiple games all at once, given that Nintendo is literally unloading half the release schedule in a two month window this year). However, 15% off digital cards actually may make financial sense for me in re-upping GP and PS+ subs, as well as digital purchases. $15 off every $100 spent is actually worthwhile at that point.
Does it work with digital codes? Can you buy 2 cheaper games then get a more expensive one as the freebie?
@shoeses Digital games, to my surprise, does work as well. Also, you get the cheaper game free.
So if I understand this right, you would have to buy 6+ games to see a real benefit. Assuming you are getting the $60 games you are only getting a net %20 off. 60*6 = 360 + 50= 410 - 120 = 290/ 360. I could see some specific scenarios where this would be tempting but for the average buyers there are equal or better deals that do not require this amount of money down at once.
@jkirchgessner07 Ah, so you can't say buy SnipperClippers and Kirby's Dream Buffet and get a full price game free. RIP.
@Darknilious If you are doing preorders (as I did), you only pay when an item ships. In other words, I was able to preorder Super Mario Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and Pikmin 4. Pikmin 4 was my free game. So I paid the membership fee now for $50, but won’t pay for anything else until Super Mario Wonder or Super Mario RPG ships.
For me, that made sense, because I was already planning to spend $60+tax to get Pikmin 4. I only had to pay $50 instead.
So I now have a membership with the ability to get more buy2, get 1free, which I’ve already taken advantage of for a a couple of additional preorders.
Obviously, this only makes sense if you are in a situation where you were already going to buy specific games. Not just spend money for the sake of a “deal”.
@shoeses Like most places, the freebie is only going to be the cheaper of the three. It wouldn’t make sense for a store to give away a $60 title to someone who only paid $35. But, in your situation, if you bought Snipperclips ($19.99) and Dream Buffet ($14.99), you could get a 3rd $14.99 game free. I just tested this and the discount applied to cart.
Kinda scummy masquerading this as news… Sorry, DEALS. When really it should be listed under Ads.
@N64-ROX yeah, but if i was gonna pick up mario wonder, mario rpg, and sonic superstars (which i totally am) this is really good to know
Wonder if you could ruin this by, getting 2 games preordered. And order a game that out now. Get the new game, then cancel the preorders. I mean then you just bought the game that was "free" but if it could be done over and over, then you really could get "free games"
Neat. I rarely buy enough games at once to make these deals wothwhile, but the more of them there are, the more they push each other to offer better deals to stand out.
I loved the old Best Buy membership program. Got tons of great deals b/c of it.
I've nearly stopped buying retail, but SM RPG has me thinking to buy at least that game retail - if I got Wonder that way too it would almost be worth it...?
