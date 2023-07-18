Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

What came first: the chicken or the egg?

This is a question that cute 2D platformer Chicken Journey will attempt to answer when it launches on Nintendo Switch next month on August 22nd, 2023.

Boasting absolutely adorable visuals along with comedic writing and stress-free gameplay, Chicken Journey is shaping up to be a strong recommendation for gamers of all ages. We're particularly taken with the trailer music too. More of this, please.

Here's a look at the key features (the first one is super important):

- You are a chicken

- Explore curious environments and meet friendly creatures

- Peck your way through varied puzzles

- Relaxing game with no combat

- Wonderful soundtrack that you can chill to all day

Will you be picking up Chicken Journey next month? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.