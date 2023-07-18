What came first: the chicken or the egg?
This is a question that cute 2D platformer Chicken Journey will attempt to answer when it launches on Nintendo Switch next month on August 22nd, 2023.
Boasting absolutely adorable visuals along with comedic writing and stress-free gameplay, Chicken Journey is shaping up to be a strong recommendation for gamers of all ages. We're particularly taken with the trailer music too. More of this, please.
Here's a look at the key features (the first one is super important):
- You are a chicken
- Explore curious environments and meet friendly creatures
- Peck your way through varied puzzles
- Relaxing game with no combat
- Wonderful soundtrack that you can chill to all day
Will you be picking up Chicken Journey next month? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.
Great, will absoulutely check it out for wonderful soundtrack
Also, dinusaurs were laying eggs long before they turned into chickens
I kinda like my games to follow a certain logic. Now sure, the chicken may well have had its wings clipped or just not be a flier, but WTF is it in a bubble to ascend? And it seems almost deliberately (perhaps it is) ironic that it uses a glider not too dissimilar from a certain legendary series in which you can also use birds to glide.
Maybe that is the whole point of the game - the chicken has been prevented from flying so has to overcome this to succeed, but from a marketing perspective it doesn't really work for me.
If you're going to make a chicken your protagonist, then let me be a chicken!
This looks really charming, and like a fun relaxing time. I like it!
@gcunit
I don't think that chickens can fly very well at all. They can't get much height or distance. So it is pretty realistic in that sense (well, kinda, apart from the bubble thing!). I'm not sure about gliding, though! Can chickens glide well?
