May was an absolutely massive month for Nintendo this year with the arrival of the highly anticipated release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It dominated the charts in the same month, and its success actually carried over to the streaming platform Twitch.

A story over on GamesIndustry.biz reveals Tears of the Kingdom was able to crack the top 10 "most watched" games for the month of May, coming in at ninth place. Viewers racked up a whopping 37 million hours in total. Here's how it compared to other games on the platform:

- League of Legends - 124 million hours

- Valorant - 102 million hours

- Grand Theft Auto V - 94 million hours

- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - 87 million hours

- Minecraft - 59 million hours

- World of Warcraft – 52 million hours

- Dota 2 - 50 million hours

- Apex Legends - 39 million hours

- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 37 million hours

Twitch's total viewership for the month of May hit 1.76 billion hours, with a 5% increase in terms of views compared to the previous month. Year over year, this is also an improvement, with May supposedly "back on top" as one of the dominant months of the year.

It's just Zelda viewership that's reached a crazy amount of hours over the past month, either. Just weeks after Tears of the Kingdom was released on the Switch, our poll suggested around 46% of the readership had already spent anywhere between 25 to 60 hours in the new adventure.