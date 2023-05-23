For many of us, it's fair to say that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has taken over our every waking moment. This was all well and good when you could pour endless hours into exploring, blissfully unaware of the total playtime racking up behind the "Played in the last 10 days" message on your Switch Profile screen. But, if you got the game on launch day, that safety net has now disappeared.

Yep. Those of us who bought (and played) Tears of the Kingdom on 12th May can now see our total number of hours spent in Hyrule on our own Switches (formally, the only way to see this was via a friend's profile). We will be seeing more playtimes over the coming days as an increasing number of people get out of the 10-day induction period, but some of the totals that we have seen so far are, uhh, impressive...

To find out your playtime so far, head to your Nintendo Switch account by pressing the icon in the top left. Then head to the Profile section and check under Play Activity to see your total. As with all games, the number will only be a round-up of your hours played (e.g. "Played for 30 hours or more"), but it's a good estimate all the same.

A quick ask around Nintendo Life Towers revealed that we have put in anywhere from 30 up to the 70-hour mark (averaging around 3-7 hours a day) and our sleep schedules have taken something of a hit. Similarly, a look around Twitter this morning has revealed that people are equally shocked with the hours that they have spent in the game so far.





I feel like I've barely scratched the surface at 65 hours.pic.twitter.com/UpikAIDOuw It's been 11 days since the release of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom and you know what that means - your Switch will now show it's playtime on your profile. Drop your time so far below!I feel like I've barely scratched the surface at 65 hours. #GamersUnite May 23, 2023

In fact, we have seen a couple of cases where people are hitting the 100+ hour mark and we've got to say, that really is something.

The best part about all this is that despite the tens of hours that each of us has put into Tears of the Kingdom so far, we all feel like we have barely scratched the surface of what the game has to offer. This really is going to be the kind of game to last us years, huh?