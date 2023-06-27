Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo's limited edition physical releases aren't always the easiest to get hold of, but it seems to be making an effort to restock the latest one for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as regularly as it possibly can.

With this in mind, the Zelda creator has restocked Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition on the Nintendo Store in the US (thanks, Wario64). It's priced at $129.99 USD and comes with a copy of the game, steel book, poster, pin set and art book. All shipping is free with orders above $50.

Although this is a restock in the US, it may still be worth checking your own Nintendo Store if you're located outside of this location. Nintendo also announced brand new Tears of the Kingdom amiibo last week. They're scheduled to arrive during the "Holiday 2023" period.