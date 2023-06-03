We've already seen some VTuber-inspired Nintendo character designs in the Fire Emblem series before, and now Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is up.

Reddit user 'Capn_Cinnamon' (as well as Twitch streamer 'MonikaCinnyRoll') has shown off their "rigging skills" by attaching face tracking to the "Head of Lookout Landing" Purah. Again, it's based on her latest character model (so not her older look as seen in Breath of the Wild) and features a backdrop of her workshop from Tears of the Kingdom.

You can see how it all works in the video below. There's no Purah Pad, but her goggles can be relocated, and there's the ability to change her hair colour. Apparently, it was quite the effort to "try and implement Breath of the Wild's shader mechanics".

The plan appears to be to feature this model in live streams, and while concerns were raised by commenters about Nintendo taking notice, the streamer didn't appear to be worried, especially after the development of their "Splat Labs Project" - allowing fans to make their own stages, and also featuring Splatoon-like VTubers.