If you thought that we were over the worst of the internet's shenanigans on the reveal of Ganondorf's new look for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, then we hate to say this, but that was just the beginning.

It turns out that in the week since the game's release, many, many people have become enamoured with a character other than the gorgeous Gerudo and it is none other than everyone's favourite tech lab director, Purah.

If you are yet to start your Tears of the Kingdom journey, then this might come as a bit of a shock. Wait, wasn't that the 124-year-old Sheikah from Breath of the Wild, de-aged to have the appearance of a child? Yep, that's the one. Only this Purah has continued the glow-up redesign that we previously saw in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and the internet seems, uhhh, impressed.

There's a brand-new pair of snazzy red glasses, a fresh hairdo and a complete wardrobe overhaul on the cards for Purah in TOTK, and it's safe to say that people are very interested in this new look.

In just one week, there is more Purah fan art on Twitter than we ever could have imagined, and the messages of admiration are rolling in thick and fast. Here is a small selection of what we are dealing with, kept as clean and safe as possible — be warned that typing 'Purah' into Twitter's search bar will surface some thirstier and very probably NSFW images!



If purah thinks, I agree.

If purah has 1,000,000 fans, I am one of them.

If purah has 100 fans, I am still one of them.

If purah has 1 fan, I am that fan.

If purah has no fans, I am no longer alive If purah speaks, I listen.If purah thinks, I agree.If purah has 1,000,000 fans, I am one of them.If purah has 100 fans, I am still one of them.If purah has 1 fan, I am that fan.If purah has no fans, I am no longer alive pic.twitter.com/TEBLHcHdES May 16, 2023



"yea hold up lemme do something real quick"

#TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda pic.twitter.com/FClLVCdF53 "Can i use your purah pad?""yea hold up lemme do something real quick" May 17, 2023

In the interest of balance, we should probably also add in the following which we suppose shows that not everyone is quite so over the moon with Purah...

First Ganondorf and now Purah. We won't lie, these weren't the characters that we initially thought would be the sites of quite so much, ahem, admiration, but here we are. Who will be next, we wonder?