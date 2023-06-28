Xtreme Sports
Image: WayForward

As part of some anniversary celebrations, Shantae developer WayForward has announced it will be bringing the "classic action-sports-RPG" Xtreme Sports to the Switch on 10th August.

Xtreme Sports originally made its debut on the Game Boy Color back in the year 2000 as a North American exclusive. It was eventually made available in PAL regions when it was re-released on the 3DS Virtual Console service in 2014.

"It's an XTREME anniversary: Xtreme Sports, featuring five XTREME events including surfing, skyboarding, and street luge, was released 23 years ago today on Game Boy Color! This classic action-sports-RPG will be arriving August 10 on Nintendo Switch!"

According to WayForward this is the original GBC game with a "few extras and enhancements" and will be a "stand-alone purchase". In Xtreme Sports, players compete in all sorts of extreme sports such as Skateboarding and Street Luge, and must try to set the best record.

