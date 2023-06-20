We don't know about you, but to us, there's something about owning the props or clothes seen in games and movies that feels cool, almost as if you're a part of that world. Imagine having Link's Master Sword hanging on your wall, for example, or placing Animal Crossing's Star Wand on your bedside table, ready to magic yourself into a new outfit the following morning.

Well, thanks to the folks over at Blasters4Masters, cosplayers, collectors and gaming fans alike can get their hands on all sorts of replica props from series like The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem, Minecraft, and more. Prices below are displayed in USD but the site ships worldwide and prides itself on "unique and high-quality props, replicas, collectibles, and memorabilia".

We thought we'd share some of our favourite options with you below, but feel free to browse the whole collection here

The Legend of Zelda Props & Replicas

Everyone wants to own the Master Sword, right? Let's kick things off with these Legend of Zelda props...

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Animal Crossing Props & Replicas

The site's Animal Crossing collection consists of these wands, which are used in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to quickly change outfit:

Other Top Picks

There are more options on the site than we could ever hope to display here, but here are some of our personal top picks.

Has anything here caught your eye? Let us know if any of these props will be ramping up your cosplay efforts with a meticulously crafted replica comment down below.