After a number of notices, the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online has been permanently taken offline. This includes the removal of the original game from the App Store and Google Play.

"Thank you for playing the Pokémon TCG Online, and we look forward to seeing you in Pokémon TCG Live!"





Players will still be able to migrate their accounts and collections over to TCG Livepic.twitter.com/0d5RVANlNv Serebii Note: Pokémon Trading Card Game Online's servers have now permanently gone offline ahead of the official release of Trading Card Game Live on ThursdayPlayers will still be able to migrate their accounts and collections over to TCG Live https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ June 5, 2023

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will be replacing the original game later this week on 8th June 2023. Here's a bit about the new game and why it's replacing the old one:

"As the Pokémon TCG Online launched over 10 years ago, Pokémon TCG Live not only provides an opportunity to update the game and underlying technology, but also to engage more fans by offering an easily accessible online game on smartphones, tablets, PCs, and macOS devices. Pokémon TCG Live also comes with a suite of improvements, including a new card-logic engine that provides more player feedback around gameplay events, as well as a Ranked Ladder, Battle Pass, duplicate card protection with Credits, 3D avatars, updated visual effects, and more fluid gameplay."

Although TCG Online has been shut down, players are still able to migrate their account information across to the new game. You can learn more on the Pokémon TCG Online Sunset FAQ webpage.