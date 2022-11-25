The recently launched Pokémon Trading Card Live "limited beta" on computer and mobile devices has made a minor but significant change to digital card codes players receive in physical packs.

Instead of 10 digital cards per code, this number has now been halved. When you now input or scan a code into the game, you'll receive just five digital cards. Kotaku reached out to The Pokémon Company about this, to find out why this adjustment was made.

Here's the full response, which explains how it's to "reduce the rate" of non-foil common and uncommon:

“For mainline Pokémon TCG expansions such as Sword & Shield [and] Silver Tempest, each code card is designed to yield five cards in Pokémon TCG Live, which helps reduce the rate at which non-foil common and uncommon cards are obtained.”

If you would like to give the new version of the digital Pokémon Trading Card game a go, head on over to the official website. From there you can download it on Windows, MAC, Apple's App Store and Google Play.

