The Pokémon Company has today revealed the next set of cards in the Scarlet and Violet TCG collection and this one is all about the Pokédex that started it all.

'Scarlet & Violet - 151' (as the name suggests) will feature all 151 original Pokémon from the Kanto region, reimagined in a Pladean art style. The cards themselves are not set to release until 22nd September, but the '151 to 151' social media campaign has already begun so we can start to get an idea of what the expansion will have in store.

Check out the initial reveal of a Bulbasaur variant from @PokemonTCG on Twitter below.

The upcoming set will feature cards in Pokédex order, several with different illustration styles of varying rarity. We understand that there will be 12 ex cards up for grabs (Venusaur ex, Charizard ex, Blastoise ex and Mew ex are specifically mentioned) alongside the following noteworthy additions:

16 illustration rare and seven special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

16 ultra rare full-art etched Pokémon and Supporter cards

Three hyper rare gold etched cards

Cards from the Scarlet & Violet - 151 expansion will be available in several different boxes and collections, with the Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box now available to pre-order from the Pokémon Center online store.

The expansion will also be found in a series of 10 mini tins which will include two booster packs, one energy symbol coin and one art card matching the Pokémon on the tin.

If this sounds like it will perfectly scratch that retro card-collecting itch, that's because it probably will. The hunt for a very specific Charizard card begins all over again...