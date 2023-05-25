The Pokémon Company has today revealed the next set of TCG cards in the Scarlet and Violet series. The collection is titled 'Obsidian Flames' and is lined up to release on 11th August.

This news was shared by Serebii.net, which noted that the collection will consist of over 190 cards including 15 Pokémon-ex cards (holding higher hit points and more powerful attacks) and six different Tera Pokémon-ex cards — Darkness Tera Type Charizard ex and Lightning Tera Type Tyranitar ex have been confirmed for the latter.

You can check out some of the packs' Tera Type-inspired art below — we are particular fans of that Dragonite design:

For a little more information on the collection, The Pokémon Company has shared the following summary and details:

Red-hot embers illuminate the pitch-black night and sparks flare into an inferno as Charizard ex surges forth with newfound powers of darkness! The glittering Terastal phenomenon imbues some Pokémon ex like Tyranitar, Eiscue, and Vespiquen with different types than usual, while Dragonite ex and Greedent ex show mastery of their own inner strengths. Not to be outdone, Revavroom ex, Melmetal ex, and more Pokémon promise to change the course of battle in the Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames expansion!

- Over 190 cards

- Type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex with a crystalline appearance, including a Darkness-type Charizard ex

- More than 20 brand-new Pokémon ex: a new take on a returning game mechanic

- More than 15 Trainer cards

- Dozens of Pokémon and Trainer cards with special illustrations

An Elite Trainer Box has also been revealed for the collection which can now be pre-ordered from the official Pokémon Center store for $59.99. The Box contains 11 booster packs, two different full-art foil promo cards, 45 energy cards, a player's guide to the set and much more.

We're excited to see what these new packs look like in the flesh when the set releases in just a few months' time.



What do you make of Obsidian Flames? Will you be picking some up? Let us know in the comments.