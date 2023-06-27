One game featured in last week's Japanese Nintendo Direct that didn't get a spot in the Western broadcast was the upcoming Marvelous XSEED fashion title, Fashion Dreamer.

It was previously shown in the February Direct, and now, if the Switch's release schedule wasn't already busy enough for the second half of this year, it's been confirmed this title will be arriving in Japan on 2nd November 2023.

Again, this is just the date for Japan right now, but presumably the localisation won't be far off. According to the Nintendo website, Fashion Dreamer is scheduled to release in other locations around the world at some point in 2023. Alongside the release date for Japan, Nintendo shared a new trailer.

Here's a look, along with a bit about what to expect. If you've enjoyed games like the Style Boutique / Style Savvy series, this might be worth putting on your wishlist.

"Fashion Dreamer: Welcome to Fashion Dreamer, a fashion game where you glam it up and share your creations on your quest to become a stylish influencer. Choose from over 1,400 design options and connect online*2 to expand your friend circle and grow your brand. Got an eye for fashion? Then get styling when Fashion Dreamer debuts exclusively on Nintendo Switch this year."