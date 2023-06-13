I'm always a sucker for shadow-drop demos (especially for games I am frothing at the mouth to play) so this should be a slam-dunk immediate download for me.... buuuuuuuut I literally just pre-ordered Ghost Trick yesterday and would prefer to go in as blind as possible for the actual game (I'VE HAD TO WAIT THIRTEEN YEARS, WHAT'S ANOTHER THREE WEEKS).

So yeah, for as excited as I am for Ghost Trick, I'm personally giving this a pass myself. Excellent announcement though and Takumi's obvious love for GT was wonderful to see in the showcase!