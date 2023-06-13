The DS title Ghost Trick is returning on the Nintendo Switch later this month, and during the Capcom Showcase, the game's director Shu Takumi announced a demo for the title. It's "available now" on the NIntendo Switch eShop.
"Original game director and Ace Attorney creator, Shu Takumi, announces that the Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective demo is out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. Be sure to also check out the gameplay demonstration to prepare for the launch on June 30th, 2023! Pre-order the full game now for bonus content, including four side banner backgrounds and two additional background music tracks “Missile~ A Courageous Little Animal” and “Chicken Paradise.""