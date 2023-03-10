During Capcom's 'Spotlight' Broadcast earlier today the Japanese company finalised the return of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - confirming the high resolution remaster would be arriving on 30th June 2023.
If you pre-order now for $29.99 USD, you'll get some bonus content including four side banner backgrounds and two additional background music tracks.
As highlighted by Capcom, this supernatural puzzle thriller comes from Shu Takumi - the mastermind behind the Ace Attorney series. You can check out the new pre-order video above.