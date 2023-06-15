tri-Ace's action RPG series Star Ocean has had its ups and downs over the years, but after last year's Star Ocean: The Divine Force, it looks like Square Enix wants to ride the improved momentum and rerelease what may well be the best — and most popular — game in the series.

RPG Site (via VGC) has spotted a banner on the Square Enix Support website that has a logo on it for Star Ocean: The Second Story R, which is presumably a remake of the 1998 action RPG Star Ocean: The Second Story on PS1. This hasn't actually been announced by the popular RPG developer, though. Oops.

While the logo has since been removed (originally found via this link), RPG Site has grabbed a screenshot of it — which we won't host, but you can have a little look at it for yourselves. No details have been announced on the game just yet, but we can pretty confidently guess that this will be similar to 2019's remake of the first Star Ocean game (a Super Famicom title), Star Ocean: First Departure R. That remake came to Switch, so we certainly hope the sequel will follow suit and also come over to Nintendo's hybrid console.