Square Enix has announced it will host a special 5th anniversary live stream for its HD-2D RPG Octopath Traveler.

This event will take place next month on 13th July at 8 pm JST and will apparently include a "memorial corner" reflecting on the history of the series, the results of a user survey, and also feature SE producer Masashi Takahashi and Acquire director Keisuke Miyauchi.

There's no mention of any special announcements, but if we hear anything we'll let you know.

This special anniversary live stream follows the release of Octopath Traveler 2 on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year. The sequel reviewed well and the game has now shipped more than one million units.

The game's director previously spoke about the future of the Octopath Traveler series back in April, suggesting the team had "casually chatted" about how the series could evolve.