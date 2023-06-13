Nintendo has announced that a brand new update is on the way for Splatoon 3, continuing to tweak any problems that came with the initial release of Sizzle Season 2023 at the start of this month.

The update isn't half as packed full of new content as the season opener, with the main focus this time appearing to be around fixes in multiplayer modes and Salmon Run. All of these tweaks are set to launch on 14th June at 2am BST / 3am CEST — equating to 13th June at 9pm EDT.

All of the patch notes were shared on the official Nintendo Support page, and we have pulled them together for you to have a look at below.

Splatoon 3 Ver. 4.0.2

Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where the game would run slower than expected during battles compared to Ver. 3.1.1 or earlier.

Took measures to fix an issue in Clam Blitz mode where, if a player passed a clam or power clam to an ally standing in front of the goal, that clam or power clam would remain in the ally’s possession even if it was counted as going into the goal.

Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz mode that sometimes caused a clam to not travel according to the predicted trajectory line shown by pressing the button to throw it.

Fixed an issue in Anarchy Battle (Open) that always caused a communication error to occur when joining a group with friends, depending on the status of the group’s members.

Fixes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue where the game would run slower than expected during shifts compared to Ver. 3.1.1 or earlier.

Other Fixes