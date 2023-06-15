We've seen a lot of Mario on the big screen in recent times, but what's the latest on Sonic's live-action universe? Well, in a new update, it's been revealed a bunch of talent has joined the cast of the upcoming Knuckles Paramount+ show.

According to Deadline, Christopher Lloyd, Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel have all signed on. They'll be featuring in this series alongside Idris Elba (Knuckles) and Adam Pally, who reprises his role as Wade Whipple. Tika Sumpter (Maddie) will also be a guest star

Also joining the show is Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor and Rory McCann. Character details about all of the new cast members are apparently being "kept under wraps" for now, but the story will apparently follow Knuckles on a "hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery", where he also finds himself using his "Echidna warrior" ways to train Wade as his protégé.

This series will air sometime between the second and third film - scheduled for 20th December 2024. Production on the show began in April of this year, with the official Sonic account at the time teasing it was "coming soon".