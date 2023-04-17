After the success of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (the movies, not the games), it was always inevitable that Paramount Pictures would want to capitalise on the mascot's immense popularity.

Indeed, before the second movie had even released, Paramount Pictures confirmed that a third movie and a Knuckles spin-off TV show were both in development. More than a year later, the latter is now in full production, as announced by the official Sega Twitter account.

Knuckles voice actor Idris Elba is set to return for the Knuckles spin-off show, and although there's currently no word on when it will be released, we do know it will premiere at some point in 2023. As for the third movie, we'll have to wait until December 20th, 2024 for that one.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 launched back in March 2022 and went on to gross more than $400 million at the box office. It stands as one of the most successful video game adaptations of all time, but this was exceeded considerably by the recently released Super Mario Bros. Movie, which just recently passed $500 million.