While a little on the safe side for a sequel, we had a good time with old-school beat 'em up River City Girls 2 when it was released last year, although we did notice some technical issues along the way. Fortunately, several of these have been tackled by developer WayForward in the game's latest update, which is available to download today.
It looks like ironing out small tweaks has been the main thrust of the update, but there have also been some tweaks made to the game's performance as well as the implementation of repeated New Game + playthroughs.
The full patch notes were published on the game's Steam page, and we have pulled them together for you to take a look at below.
River City Girls 2 ver. 1.0.3 (Released 2nd June 2023)
Frame Rate/Performance:
The animation rate and camera movement have been updated for smoother gameplay, effectively displaying at 60 FPS on PC. Performance has been further improved in problematic areas such as Ocean Heights Beach Plaza and the School Auditorium.
New Game+:
New Game+ can be replayed again after defeating the final boss in New Game+ mode.
Bug Fixes:
- Provie can now perform air specials and air grabs from aerial light combos.
- Riki's Guard Break now always dizzies enemies.
- Human Weapon can no longer be used to remove enemies from screenlock battles.
- Player stats now show a full bar when maximized.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze if you defeat an enemy while equipped with both Gamer Guide and Bomb Bottom.
- Coach's Hat now increases the damage dealt by all recruits.
- Fixed issues causing players and enemies to occasionally go out of bounds.
- Updated some Honkr mission tracking for better accuracy
- Fixed an issue causing players to sometimes miss Honks and Quest rewards while transitioning through doors in multiplayer mode.
- The confirm button when hiring Henchmen is now consistent.
- An exploit that allowed players to avoid dying and return with full health has been fixed.
- Game credits have been updated for content and scrolling speed has been updated for better readability.
- Updated text in some of the Japanese motion-comic cutscenes.
- Fixed various issued caused by disconnecting controllers at certain times.
- Fixed various graphical issues causing shadows or other elements to not display properly.
- Various typos have been fixed across all languages.
- Various other minor bug fixes.