While a little on the safe side for a sequel, we had a good time with old-school beat 'em up River City Girls 2 when it was released last year, although we did notice some technical issues along the way. Fortunately, several of these have been tackled by developer WayForward in the game's latest update, which is available to download today.

It looks like ironing out small tweaks has been the main thrust of the update, but there have also been some tweaks made to the game's performance as well as the implementation of repeated New Game + playthroughs.

The full patch notes were published on the game's Steam page, and we have pulled them together for you to take a look at below.

River City Girls 2 ver. 1.0.3 (Released 2nd June 2023)

Frame Rate/Performance:

The animation rate and camera movement have been updated for smoother gameplay, effectively displaying at 60 FPS on PC. Performance has been further improved in problematic areas such as Ocean Heights Beach Plaza and the School Auditorium.



New Game+:

New Game+ can be replayed again after defeating the final boss in New Game+ mode.



Bug Fixes: