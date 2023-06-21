Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We love a good Nintendo Direct. Heck, we're even getting one later today (June 21st, 2023, if you're reading this in the future), so you better believe we're excited! That said, there's just something about in-person showcases that hit a bit differently.

Nintendo hasn't really been interested in showcasing its wares on a live stage in quite some time, but there was a time when the company hosted a three-day event in Japan known as Space World (previously called Shoshinkai). Lasting from 1989 to 2001, the event is perhaps best known for its showcase in the year 2000, during which Nintendo revealed the GameCube.

Footage of the reveal has existed on YouTube for several years at this point, but thanks to Ziff Davis' Adam Doree, we now have access to the 'ultimate' Space World 2000 video, showcasing the GameCube reveal, multiple game demos, appearances from Shigeru Miyamoto, the now-legendary Mario 128, and lots of footage from the show floor.

It's worth setting aside the time and watching the whole thing; it's a facsinating look into how live showcases were set up in the early 2000s and frankly it makes Nintendo's Direct presentations look rather quaint by comparison. We're not sure which format we prefer... What do you think?