We love seeing how seemingly normal pieces of hardware can be bent and twisted to fit specific needs, and this particular discovery from YouTuber 'The Retro Future' is one of our favourites.

After getting their mitts on a special demo distribution version of the Nintendo DS that only displays one screen with no buttons, the channel has now showcased an earlier version of the same piece of kit. Designed to be displayed in retail stores, the chunky white box actually houses an entire DS console in its casing, specially manufactured to distribute demos via a local wireless server.

The console itself contains a demo cartridge for the DS and the Game Boy Advance, but powering it on the outside of its shell casing yields no results. However, after inserting a copy of New Super Mario Bros. into the slot, the console does actually play DS games with no fuss.

It's quite an interesting little bit of kit from Nintendo and is a perfect demonstration of how to utilise a piece of kit for a very specific purpose. We're particularly fascinated by the fact that the GBA cartridge doubles as an extension slot for the casing's LED light - weird!

What do you make of this? Have you been lucky enough to see one of these out in the wild? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.