Back in 2021, we were dazzled by a pair of cosplayers whose Mario Bros. costumes with sound effects had even gained the attention of Mario voice actor Charles Martinet himself. At the recent Fan Expo in Dallas, the pair returned to the cosplay scene, this time taking their Mario get-up in a whole different direction.

Yes, if the headline hadn't already given it away, the pair this time decided to ditch the dungarees and cosplay as Martinet instead. Sound effects and fancy plumbing tools were not required for this one, as it looks like the duo chose to model their looks on Martinet as seen on his Wikipedia page, keeping it simple with the Mario Bros. t-shirt and a black fedora.

What's more, it looks like the cosplay once again caught the attention of Martinet, who invited the duo up on stage during one of his panels.

Images of the cosplayers and their interactions with Martinet were shared on the Mario Reddit forum by LowLevelDev, and you can check them out below.

It might be a slightly more low-key affair than the sound-effect costumes that we saw from the duo previously, but we love the specificity of these ones all the same. Is a Wonder-inspired Elephant Mario on the cards next?