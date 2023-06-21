Amy has been getting a lot of well-deserved love in the run-up to Sonic Origins Plus' release at the end of the week. And Sega has released a fun little clip on Twitter, saying that it will "rewrite the story" of the beloved Sonic character.

As we all know, Amy made her debut in Sonic CD on the Sega CD back in 1993 as Sonic's "self-proclaimed girlfriend". And of course, Amy ends up getting kidnapped by Metal Sonic, with Sonic saving the pink hedgehog towards the end of the game.

Sonic Origins Plus, however, changes all of that. With Amy Rose now playable, and with her own Super form, Amy can rewrite history and be the hero of the game she was introduced in. With her Piko Piko hammer in hand, she destroys the Badniks, Robotnik, and even Metal Sonic in her quest to save Little Planet.

Who knew that Amy was faster than Metal Sonic all this time, hey? We're loving this redemption arc for Amy — we've always loved her, but making her playable in the classic Sonic games is giving her the attention she deserves.

Amusingly, there's one omission in the above clip — who gets captured in Amy's version of Sonic CD? Is it the blue blur himself? Or just another Amy? We really hope it's not the latter, and if it is the former, it would really hammer home this rewrite of the damsel in distress trope. It's time for Amy to take the lead — move out of the way, Sonic.

The little mini trailer was preceded by a piece of incredible Sonic CD artwork from IDW Sonic artist @GigiD_Sonic, which really captures the spirit of the trailer perfectly. Amy is taking revenge and there are no prisoners.





Art by: pic.twitter.com/u0eXzUXCF1 Taking "Collision Chaos" to a whole new meaning. Amy's here and ready to play in Sonic Origins Plus THIS FRIDAY!Art by: @GigiD_Sonic June 19, 2023

We won't have long to wait to find out if Amy is saving herself or Sonic (or someone else entirely) as Sonic Origins Plus launches on 23rd June. Hammer home your thoughts on her prominence in the compilation in the comments.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.