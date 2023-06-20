Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In case you missed it, Nintendo is releasing Everybody 1-2-Switch! later this month on 30th June. It's a follow-up to the 2017 party game and launch title, 1-2-Switch.

To help promote the game, Nintendo invited 16 content creators from "around the world" to Tokyo, Japan to try out the new entry. The event was hosted by "Horace" the horse (yes, things definitely got a bit weird), and involved everyone participating in the new mini-games.

The video also highlights how your smartphone can now be used as a Nintendo Switch controller, and then goes on to demonstrate how the game supports up to 100 people at once. It's almost like the battle royale of party games!

Here's a bit more about it from the official PR, including details about some of the mini-games on offer:

"Everybody 1-2-Switch! is your chance to elevate your next friend hangout, birthday, family holiday gathering … or wherever else people in your life gather to have fun. Simply grab some Joy-Con controllers or compatible smart devices to play team-based games that are easy to set up with the help of your horse host Horace. Party sizes from 2-8 people in Joy-Con mode* or even up to 100 in Smart Device mode** (yes, 100 people, horses not included!) can enjoy the multiplayer excitement."

- Snap colorful photos in the real world with smart device cameras to match a trending color in a game of Color Shoot

- Work as a team to pump up a balloon as big as possible without popping it in Balloons

- Put your teamwork to the ultimate test in a game of Ice Cream Parlor, where you’ll be keeping track of your customers’ next ice cream orders

- Test your wits (and reaction time) by answering quickly in Quiz Show where the winner can be decided by mere milliseconds. You and your guests can even create and play custom quizzes, so let your personality shine!

- Relax with a classic party game, Bingo Party, but with a new twist – playable on smart devices

And much more!

Nintendo notes how many of the games have "several variations" to keep the fun fresh and add an extra level of challenge. Everybody 1-2-Switch! once again launches on 30th June and will be priced at $29.99 USD or your regional equivalent.