We've been sinking hours into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom here at Nintendo Life, and it seems Nintendo is still celebrating the new entry in all sorts of ways as well.

In a recent post on social media, the company's UK account shared a video highlighting the history of the "mighty demon king" - starting out with Ocarina of Time in 1998 and covering some of the other major entries along the way. Take a look below:





In the latest outing, Ganondorf was given a bit of a makeover, with the Tears of the Kingdom game director previously mentioning how he wanted his new look to be "very cool", ensuring he was a "very awesome demon king".

The new version of Ganondorf is also voiced by Matthew Mercer - the same voice behind Cole Cassidy (McCree) in Overwatch and more recently Chrom in Fire Emblem Engage.