Ganondorf
Image: Nintendo

We've been sinking hours into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom here at Nintendo Life, and it seems Nintendo is still celebrating the new entry in all sorts of ways as well.

In a recent post on social media, the company's UK account shared a video highlighting the history of the "mighty demon king" - starting out with Ocarina of Time in 1998 and covering some of the other major entries along the way. Take a look below:

In the latest outing, Ganondorf was given a bit of a makeover, with the Tears of the Kingdom game director previously mentioning how he wanted his new look to be "very cool", ensuring he was a "very awesome demon king".

The new version of Ganondorf is also voiced by Matthew Mercer - the same voice behind Cole Cassidy (McCree) in Overwatch and more recently Chrom in Fire Emblem Engage.

What do you think of the new version of Ganondorf? How does he compare to past versions of the character? Tell us below.

