When Nintendo originally revealed Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the fanbase got rather excited about his new look.

If you were wondering how the redesign came about, Tears of the Kingdom director Hidemaro Fujibayashi recently revealed how this task was assigned to staffer (and huge Ganondorf fan) Satoru Takizawa, who has been involved with the series since The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

Fujibayashi said his only request was to make him a "very cool" and "very awesome demon king" because he's such an "important character", on the same level as the game's protagonist (Link):

"Because this staff’s a veteran to the franchise, he’s able to really think about the needs and the ones of the entire team. There’s a part of this person that really kind of sealed away the love they have for Ganondorf in the designs that they’ve done in the past. But when I made this request to really make Ganon the way he is — because the spotlight is on him this time around, and he really is a crucial, integral character — I vividly remember the sparkle in this person’s eyes as they heard this. Seeing that love, I was really confident that I could just leave it up to them, knowing something great would come out of it."

In a recent interview with The New York Times, series producer Eiji Aonuma mentioned how Ganondorf could easily undergo "character development and changes to his personality" in future entries of The Legend of Zelda.