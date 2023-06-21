There has been talk of a Legend of Zelda amiibo restock taking place soon, and yesterday in North America a few retailers actually had some listings.

Now, in a minor update, Nintendo has made it official via social media - announcing a few "previously available" Legend of Zelda amiibo have returned. You can see it's Skyward Sword Link and the Breath of the Wild Bokoblin in the below shots:

These previously available #amiibo figures from The Legend of Zelda series have returned! Check with your preferred retailer for availability. pic.twitter.com/EiIGodJQlY June 20, 2023

Some retailers have also been listing the Tears of the Kingdom Link as one of the available restocks, so you might be able to find others as well. Keep in mind, availability will vary depending on the retailer.

All of these amiibo can be used in the latest release The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so be sure to check our guide for more information about what each one unlocks: