Bandai Namco has today released a brand new trailer for its upcoming release Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm. It's revealed new playable characters including Boruto (Karma), Kawaki and Jigen. Naruto (Baryon Mode) and Sasuke (Supporting Kage) are also highlighted.





Experience the power of Karma in ninja battle!



Stay tuned for NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS releasing in 2023.



This upcoming game will apparently include the "largest roster" in the entire series - with more than 120 playable ninjas. Apart from a huge character selection, here's what else you can expect when it arrives on Switch at some point later this year: