Bandai Namco has today released a brand new trailer for its upcoming release Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm. It's revealed new playable characters including Boruto (Karma), Kawaki and Jigen. Naruto (Baryon Mode) and Sasuke (Supporting Kage) are also highlighted.
This upcoming game will apparently include the "largest roster" in the entire series - with more than 120 playable ninjas. Apart from a huge character selection, here's what else you can expect when it arrives on Switch at some point later this year:
"NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is a unique game experience that combines key gameplay moments from the series that highlight select scenes from across Naruto and Sasuke’s deeply emotional story arcs. The experience immerses both new and long-time fans in an exciting NARUTO action game, where they can relive some of the most important and beloved storylines from the series’ history. In addition to this, an original story will also be available in the game."