In February, Bandai Namco officially lifted the lid on its new game Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.
It will be coming to all platforms including the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2023 and lines up with the 20th anniversary of Naruto's anime debut. Players can look forward to the "largest roster" in the entire series history, with well over 120 playable ninjas.
Bandai Namco has now showcased some of the "top ranked" characters, according to a worldwide popularity vote.
"Celebrating the result of NARUTOP99 worldwide character popularity vote, here’s a special collaboration trailer focused on the top ranked characters!"
Apart from the extensive character roster and "crisp" graphics, here's what else you can expect from this upcoming release:
"NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is a unique game experience that combines key gameplay moments from the series that highlight select scenes from across Naruto and Sasuke’s deeply emotional story arcs. The experience immerses both new and long-time fans in an exciting NARUTO action game, where they can relive some of the most important and beloved storylines from the series’ history. In addition to this, an original story will also be available in the game."