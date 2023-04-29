Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In February, Bandai Namco officially lifted the lid on its new game Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

It will be coming to all platforms including the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2023 and lines up with the 20th anniversary of Naruto's anime debut. Players can look forward to the "largest roster" in the entire series history, with well over 120 playable ninjas.

Bandai Namco has now showcased some of the "top ranked" characters, according to a worldwide popularity vote.

Apart from the extensive character roster and "crisp" graphics, here's what else you can expect from this upcoming release: