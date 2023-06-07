Pathea Games' long-awaited follow-up to My Time at Portia has finally got a console launch date: My Time at Sandrock will be coming to Switch (and other consoles such as the *checks notes* Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xboxes) on Tuesday 26th September 2023.
The game has been in Early Access on Steam since May 2022 but console gamers have been playing the waiting game with this one. Described as an adventure RPG set in "a wholesome post-apocalyptic world", the team at Pathea is aware of the performance-based shortcomings of the previous game on Switch — as discussed when we briefly went hands-on with a PC build of Sandrock at PAX East last year — so we've got our fingers crossed that this long-in-development sequel will be a solid performer out of the gate on Nintendo's console.
The multiplayer mode will apparently be added to the console versions "approximately three months" after launch, with only the PC version having online co-op from September. Interestingly, while the Switch version is apparently on course for a simultaneous launch with other platforms, the PS4 version may not release with the rest, as confirmed in this comment from the devs:
Initially, the multiplayer online cooperative mode will be available only on the PC platform on September 26. We are actively working on bringing the mode to console platforms, and it is expected to be available approximately three months after the PC release due to porting and optimization.
Regarding the Sony PlayStation 4 platform, we are currently addressing technical challenges with platform support. We cannot confirm if it will release simultaneously with other platforms on September 26. An update will be provided by the end of June, sharing more details about the release timing for this platform.
Here's a handful of hi-res definitely not Switch screenshots to enjoy along with the trailer at the top of the page:
Let us know below if you'll be picking this up on Switch (or, you know, one of those other platforms).
Comments (7)
MY TIME AT SANDROOOOCK...!!! 😃😃😃
I will get the game on PS5 version once the physical version has been released.
For a 3D game from a smaller studio, the artstyle and presentation looks amazing! I'm tempted to give it a try
This game is Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart, Mario Party, Minecraft, Harvest Moon, Skies of Arcadia, and Advance Wars all roll into one.
I played a few hours on Steam Deck and it looks quite a bit more demanding and beautiful than the first game. I'm really surprised it's even coming to Switch.
I really hope it still looks good and runs well on Switch.
As someone who has been playing from day one of early access, I can confidently say that if you enjoyed the first game ... you might want to stay away from this one, at least for a while.
This game refines the building and "chores" element of game play quite well, but at the cost of basically everything else, especially the things that made the first game charming and unique. The sitting is GARBAGE. Instead of being in a rich world with diverse people and lore like in Porta, you're just in the America Midwest in the 1900s. There is like ZERO effort to develop the setting beyond that stereotype.
Like southern drawl? Like every 3rd word spoken by every character to be "y'all" or "howdy" or "partner"? Well you better, because that's what you're going to get. The townsfolk have all the charm of a tumbleweed, and in the developers completely misguided attempt to make this a more of a closed off, xenophobic area, social interaction is just a complete mess of inconsistency and contradiction.
You'll have cutscenes where characters you have close relationships with or are even romantically involved with tell you to go to hell because they don't know you and don't trust outsiders. You'll do a quest to and have someone tell you their live story and most previous secret, tell you they are so happy to have someone to trust, only to have them refuse to tell you where the a cave is because they've never "seen ya'round here, partner"
I don't mind a less friendly town, but players have been trying to explain to the developers the inherent problem that when the plot cut scenes involve everyone not trusting you, then if you focus on relationships and quests instead of just doing everything you can do advance the plot, NOTHING makes any sense and you lose any connection you have with the characters and they make completely ridiculous statements.
Unfortunately, up to this point, it's fallen on deaf ears as they focus almost exclusively on multiplayer ... and they just announced that they are scaling that back considerably.
I bet a year after launch, after they are forced to deal with these issues and they have time to restore some of the cut features, this will be great. And I would strongly encourage anyone to wait until them.
My Time at Portia is a good game. I've got my eye on the physical release for this.
This and RF3S in one month? Talk about a one-two punch. Granted, both might have to wait anyway - September is traditionally a kinda broke month for me.😅 And the month of this year's local convention to boot. Still, these two releases could make the 2023 autumn by themselves.
