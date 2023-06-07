As someone who has been playing from day one of early access, I can confidently say that if you enjoyed the first game ... you might want to stay away from this one, at least for a while.

This game refines the building and "chores" element of game play quite well, but at the cost of basically everything else, especially the things that made the first game charming and unique. The sitting is GARBAGE. Instead of being in a rich world with diverse people and lore like in Porta, you're just in the America Midwest in the 1900s. There is like ZERO effort to develop the setting beyond that stereotype.

Like southern drawl? Like every 3rd word spoken by every character to be "y'all" or "howdy" or "partner"? Well you better, because that's what you're going to get. The townsfolk have all the charm of a tumbleweed, and in the developers completely misguided attempt to make this a more of a closed off, xenophobic area, social interaction is just a complete mess of inconsistency and contradiction.

You'll have cutscenes where characters you have close relationships with or are even romantically involved with tell you to go to hell because they don't know you and don't trust outsiders. You'll do a quest to and have someone tell you their live story and most previous secret, tell you they are so happy to have someone to trust, only to have them refuse to tell you where the a cave is because they've never "seen ya'round here, partner"

I don't mind a less friendly town, but players have been trying to explain to the developers the inherent problem that when the plot cut scenes involve everyone not trusting you, then if you focus on relationships and quests instead of just doing everything you can do advance the plot, NOTHING makes any sense and you lose any connection you have with the characters and they make completely ridiculous statements.

Unfortunately, up to this point, it's fallen on deaf ears as they focus almost exclusively on multiplayer ... and they just announced that they are scaling that back considerably.

I bet a year after launch, after they are forced to deal with these issues and they have time to restore some of the cut features, this will be great. And I would strongly encourage anyone to wait until them.