It looks like the pre-order bonuses are starting to emerge for Nintendo's next big release, Pikmin 4 (yes, we are jumping over Everybody 1-2-Switch! there). The European My Nintendo Store Twitter accounts have today revealed what is in store for those who pre-order Olimar's latest — a phone stand and the option of bonus keyrings.

Yes, you did read that correctly, the pre-order bonus for Pikmin 4 from My Nintendo Store EU is a phone stand, with three little guys sitting along the bottom. Look, it might not be exactly what we expected, but we'd be lying if we said that it wasn't kinda cute.

As detailed in the tweet from @NintendoStoreUK below, customers can also get three Pikmin 4 keyrings with their purchase for an extra £6.50/€7.50. Now these, we like.

The standard game and phone stand bundle is now available to pre-order on the My Nintendo Store for £49.99, and you can also get your order in for the one with additional keyrings for £56.49.

