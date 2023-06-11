Mortal Kombat 1 hasn't revealed its entire roster just yet, but there's one individual who definitely won't be showing up: Cole Young. If the name doesn't ring a bell, he was the protagonist of the recent Mortal Kombat movie reboot and was used as an introduction to this universe.

In a chat with ComicBook.com at Summer Game Fest, NetherRealm's lead systems designer Derek Kirtzic made it clear this particular fighter would not be added to the new game's universe: "We're leaving that world to that world," he said.

Although Cole didn't make the cut in Mortal Kombat 1, he's set to return in a new Mortal Kombat movie in the future, with filming set to begin this month in Australia.

As for the fighters that will be featured in Mortal Kombat 1, players can look forward to the return of characters like Sub-Zero, Kitana and Lui Kang. You can learn more about how the game plays in our hands on from Summer Game Fest: