Netflix has today announced that it will be sharing more details on the upcoming Pokémon Concierge series at this weekend's Anime Expo, with the project appearing in the studio's panel on 1st July.

If you cast your mind back to February, you might remember a rather underwhelming Pokémon Presents showcase. After the mammoth Nintendo Direct that same month, this one seemed to be a much quieter affair, with announcements ranging from Pokémon Sleep to the first brief look the Scarlet and Violet DLC.

One of the things that we were interested in from the presentation, however, was Pokémon Concierge, a brand new animated series from Netflix that will see our favourite 'mon entering the world of stop-motion animation. We have spent the ensuing months knowing very little about the project, but it looks like that is about to change as the series will be one of the topics in a Netflix panel at this weekend's Anime Expo in Los Angeles.

The news was shared on Twitter by @NetflixAnime, detailing that the presentation will kick off at 15:15 PT (23:15 BST) and will later be uploaded to the Netflix Japan YouTube channel.





Of course, the big detail that we would really like to see come from this one is a release date, but any more footage of the show itself would also be very welcome — we have only seen the small teaser from this year's Pokémon Day showcase (below), after all.

Are you looking forward to Pokémon Concierge or had you forgotten about it completely? Let us know your hopes for the Netflix panel in the comments.