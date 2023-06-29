Even from a Nintendo perspective, there are all sorts of juicy insights, quotes and documents coming out of the Microsoft v FTC hearing.

The latest day in the ongoing courtroom battle has briefly focused on exclusivity. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadalla admitted in his own testimony he would "love" if Xbox could do away with the whole concept of "exclusives on consoles", but blames Sony, as "the dominant player", for how the market has evolved - leaving Microsoft with no other option but to compete.

"If it was up to me I would love to get rid of the entire exclusives on consoles, but that’s not for me to define especially as a low share player in the console market. The dominant player there [Sony] has defined market competition using exclusives, so that’s the world we live in. I have no love for that world."

Although Microsoft is aiming to close this acquisition, it doesn't actually intend to lock competitors out of Activision Blizzard games. For example, it's already made a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo systems and other platforms if the deal goes through.