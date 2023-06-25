In December last year, Microsoft entered a "10-year commitment" to bring the Call of Duty series to Nintendo platforms if its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard passed.

There have been many questions about if the series could even run on Nintendo hardware, and now during the current 'FTC v Microsoft' court battle, Team Xbox has shed some light on what fans can expect.

According to Microsoft head of gaming and Xbox chief Phil Spencer (via CharlieIntel), Call of Duty on the Switch could run "relatively great compared to other Switch games" but admits it won't compare to the performance of the Xbox version.

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty, during his own testimony, also mentioned how Call of Duty would definitely run on the Switch as long as the development team adjusts the "graphics and assets" as well as the frame rate.

Phil Spencer previously mentioned how Microsoft wanted to bring "absolutely the best version of Call of Duty" to all platforms, and a UK CMA document mentioned how Xbox was "confident" Activision could optimise the series to run on Switch.