Tokyo-based publisher and developer Live Wire is holding an Early Summer Sale on the Switch eShop. A small handful of the studio — which is most famous for porting multiple Cave-developed shooters to the system — have been reduced worldwide, and you can't really go wrong with any of them.

The sale started on 16th June and is running until 6th July, and four great games are included. DoDonPachi Resurrection, Mushihimesama, and Espgaluda II — three titles originally developed by arcade shooter masters Cave — are all discounted by 35%. And rounding off the sale, Treasure's Radiant Silvergun is reduced by 30%. Four stone-cold classic arcade shooters all for a great price; what's not to love?

We've popped the North American and European discounts below for ease, but the sale is live in all regions, along with a link to each individual store page on Live Wire's website:

On top of that, Super Deluxe Games are releasing a physical version of DoDonPachi Resurrection on 28th September 2023. This limited edition is available in Japan only at the moment, and it includes a trading card, a soundtrack, a mini magazine, and a rather gorgeous three-sided case. You can pre-order this right now over on Super Deluxe Games for ¥4,980 (around £27.57 / $35.07)

