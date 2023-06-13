Good Smile Company has taken to Twitter to announce that the highly popular Mario and Luigi Nendoroid figures are getting a rerelease, with pre-orders now open.

This is the third time that the bros. have been restocked, so we would be hesitant to say that this is your last chance to pick one up. That being said, if you are still after one, the pre-order period closes on 20th July so be sure to get in quickly before they go again.

As we have come to expect from this range of figures, both Mario and Luigi come with a selection of extra parts including swappable faceplates, enemy figures, environmental bonuses such as warp pipes and blocks, and even dash and jumping clouds.

You can check out some of these features in action down below.

Both the Mario and Luigi Nendoroids can now be pre-ordered from the Good Smile online store for $46.99. Pre-orders will close at the end of July, with the figures expected to ship in early 2024.

Will you be cashing in your coins on one of these figures? Let us know in the comments.