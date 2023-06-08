Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is finally making the leap to Switch later this year in the form of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition, publisher and developer IllFonic has revealed (via Gematsu). The game will be available both physically and digitally when it launches.

Originally launching on Playstation, Xbox, and PC in October 2022, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a multiplayer game which puts four Ghostbusters up against one ghost. On Switch, IllFonic has confirmed that the game will perform at a dynamic resolution from 720p in handheld to 1080p docked. It'll also run at 30fps.

The Ecto Edition will be pushing the Switch to its limits, says developer IllFonic, but it will also bring with it new story content and expand on what's already available in the main game.

Here's some info on the original release:

"Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a fun, multiplayer game perfect for all skill levels. Four proton pack-wielding Ghostbusters attempt to catch a Ghost haunting unique locations in asymmetrical multiplayer battles (online or offline). As players progress, they will unlock cosmetics and upgrades for both Ghostbusters and Ghosts to evolve their gameplay experiences. The look and feel will deliver to fans an immersive experience in the universe, allowing them to play out their Ghostbusting fantasies. Whether hunting or haunting, the game is easy to learn and fun to master!

This is an asymmetrical game of hide and seek. In true form to IllFonic’s past titles, this title is a 4v1 setup where players will either play as part of a team of new Ghostbusters or a singular Ghost. This game will allow players to enjoy the game solo or with up to four friends. It will have an online and offline single-player mode available in the form of AI-assisted play. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has all the iconic gear and gadgets, from Proton Packs to PKE Meters and Ghost Traps, that fans would expect and new gamers to the universe will enjoy when playing as a Ghostbuster. Ghosts have multiple abilities in their arsenal, like possessing objects, of course sliming, and more, that make haunting all the various locations a blast to play. In addition, many will recognize the Firehouse and Ray’s Occult Books that act as the game’s hub. This is where players will choose missions, customize their characters, practice firing their proton packs, and explore all there is to learn. And yes, you will hear the original film actors reprising their roles as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, along with some new friends!"

A specific release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Ecto Edition hasn't been given yet, but we'll be seeing it later in 2023.

Will you be grabbing your Proton Packs for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed? Let us know in the comments.