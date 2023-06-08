Publisher Gun Media has released a statement on the future of Friday 13th: The Game, the multiplayer horror game which launched on Switch back in 2019. The game will no longer be available to purchase, "both physically and digitally" from 31st December 2023, as this is when the Friday 13th license expires.

On 31st December, the game will be removed from storefronts on all platforms and can no longer purchase. Because of this, Gun Media has decided to permanently reduce the game's price to $4.99, and all DLC will be priced at $0.99 apiece. At the time of writing this, the Switch's Ultimate Slasher Edition is listed for $19.99 on the eShop, but we'll let you know if that changes.

If you own the game, you'll still be able to play it up until at least 31st December 2024. But you've only got just over six months to pick it up if you're interested. Here's the full statement below:

Friday 13th: The Game has faced issues with licensing before, as back in November 2020, the game's servers were pulled offline, meaning players could only join groups via peer-to-peer matches.

We highly praised the game back when it was first released, giving it an 8/10 as it was able to take the "tricky asymmetrical multiplayer template and [make] it truly enjoyable".