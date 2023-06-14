There's been a host of third-party imitators of the Pokémon GO Plus wristband, and this latest effort from Brook Gaming looks like it might well be the most feature-packed one yet.

Out now for $80, the 'Watchic Plus' boasts dual-device connectivity support, so you and a friend can both enjoy the benefits of auto-catching from only one watch. Not only that, but the watch features an 'industry first' display that allows you to set the time and access in-game features without having to boot up the app. This means you can comfortably wear it out and about and no one needs to know you're actually catching a load of Pokémon - nice.

Available in three colours - black, red, and blue - the Watchic Plus includes an impressive battery life of up to 240 hours along with IPX7 waterproof and vibration support. Let's take a look at the core features, shall we?

- Brand New Mega Evolution of Pocket Series, Supporting Connection with Dual Devices

- The Most Efficient and the Steadiest Auto Catch and Auto Supply - 0.96" Color Screen Makes Dynamic Icons More Vivid - Functional Watch Display Shows Time, Pokémons Pack and the Status of Item Pack. Easily Get Hold of Any Information - Three Colors: Red, Blue and Black Are Here for You to Choose from. Freely Define Your Fashion Style - Charged with USB, Easy and Convenient to Get Charged - Extreme Long Battery Life of 240 Hours. Catch Pokémons Outside for a Whole Day with Ease - Quality Guarantee by Brook. Feel Assured with One-Year Free Warranty

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.