The latest entry in the Fate series, Fate/Samurai Remnant, is launching on Nintendo Switch alongside PlayStation and PC on 29th September 2023, publisher Koei Tecmo has announced.

This gargantuan multimedia franchise started way back in 2004 with the visual novel Fate/stay night and has spawned multiple sequels, anime, manga, and other genres of video games. Most of the series focuses on the Holy Grail Wars, in which the winning dup of a Master and Servant can win an artefact that grants wishes.

For Fate/Samurai Remnant, the Holy Grail War is taking place in Edo Japan, and focuses on the Master Miyamoto Iori who reluctantly takes part in the fights as the Waxing Moon Ritual begins. You'll need to fight as either Iori or his Servant, Saber, and cut down hoards of enemies.

Developer Omega Force — alongside Aniplex and series creator Type-Moon — looks to have blended electric action and character moments perfectly to create what will likely be another popular entry in the Fate series. Here's some more information on the game from Koei Tecmo.

"In Fate/Samurai Remnant, players control Miyamoto Iori, a Master who studied the Niten Ichiryu style of swordsmanship. He fights alongside Saber, a Servant who possesses strength beyond that of humans. When facing enemies beyond human control, players will be able to instruct their Servant to attack with powerful magical techniques, or even take direct control of the Servant to attack the enemy swarm. Dynamic battle scenes between Servants help elevate the action to new heights and are must-see contests for fans of the series!

Throughout the game, players get the chance to explore the town of Edo, where row houses, samurai residences, and brothels stand side by side. Here, many people frequent the streets, and characters drawn with a distinct Japanese touch are brought to life. While following the story of the “Waxing Moon Ritual”, players will be able to interact with various characters and animals in town, explore a variety of areas, and take on a wide array of challenges as they fight for survival in the latest Holy Grail War!"

Series fans can snap up a Treasure Box version of Fate/Samurai Remnant on Koei Tecmo's store (North America / Europe) which includes:

Fate/Samurai Remnant Standard Edition game

Bonus Costume DLC code

Cloth poster

Original soundtrack

Command Spell stickers

Official short story translation booklet

Fate/Samurai Remnant material

Fate/Samurai Remnant launches on 29th September on Switch. Are you a Fate fan? Will you be taking up arms in the Holy Grail War this September? Let us know in the comments.