Phoenix Labs has dropped a brand new trailer for its cosy, magical farm sime Fae Farm during this year's Summer Game Fest. Not only that, but the cosy crop cultivator also has a released date — 8th September.

Fae Farm is bursting with charm and unique twists to the hugely popular farm sim genre. The magical twists give way to gorgeous, colourful biomes and unusual crops and plants. The chickens are blue, and you can also encounter magical beings that will befriend you. And it looks like it's all coming together for a cosy blend of Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and Fantasy Life.

When you can use magic, who needs a watering can to water their crops? Rain clouds to help plants grow, and fairy wings to help you travel around, are just a few droplets that have been sprinkled into the farming sim genre by Phoenix Labs — the developer of the free-to-play RPG Dauntless. We've got a brief summary from the studio, along with lots of new screenshots:

"Available for pre-order now, Fae Farm takes players on a picturesque adventure that showcases Phoenix Labs’ world-class art and design. Each day players will tend to their farms and farm animals, befriend the denizens of Azoria, explore varied environments, gather resources, decorate their homesteads, and delve into the depths of the world to uncover the magic they’ll need to restore its splendor. Players can also invite friends and family to join in their adventures via online multiplayer on all platforms, as well as locally on Nintendo Switch via the ad-hoc wireless feature.

Fae Farm expands upon genre staples by offering players a deep farm sim experience that can be tailored just for them. Players will use a robust character creator to customize everything from their body type and hair color, to a variety of facial features, before setting off into the world. Each homestead in Fae Farm empowers players to design their homes as they wish, both inside and out. Fae Farm’s “Cozy System” rewards players for creating specialized furniture and home decor, buffing their health, stamina, and mana each day.

Fae Farm launches on Switch on 8th September, bringing some fairy dust into your farming sim addiction. Will you be picking you the magic spade later this year? Tell us in the comments.