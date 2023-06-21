Industry juggernaut Electronic Arts has today announced a huge restructuring which splits its studios into two major organisations.

As explained by CEO Andrew Wilson, there's now "EA Entertainment" and the existing "EA Sports". This "evolution" allows the company to give studio leaders more power - enabling them to make "faster and more insightful decisions" about development and other related areas.

EA Entertainment will be led by president Laura Miele who will oversee a number of key studios. Vince Zampella will helm the studios responsible for Apex Legends, Star Wars games and Battlefield, Samantha Ryan is in charge of lifestyle and solo blockbuster franchises, and Jeff Karp heads the mobile division.

EA Sports' president is Cam Weber - responsible for handling the whole organisation's portfolio of sports games. Other appointments include Stuart Canfield as Chief Financial Officer and David Tinson as Chief Experiences Officer - focused on developing and scaling EA services.

Both organisations will report back to the CEO and the company's chief people officer and legal officer.

Andrew Wilson also mentioned how EA's business "remains strong" and the company is excited to bring more amazing games and experiences to more people around the world in the future.